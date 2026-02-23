For traders and institutional investors alike, the key question now is simple. Is Bitcoin preparing for a breakout, and if so, in which direction?

Market Summary

• BTC trading range: $65,270 to $71,500

• 10-day realised volatility: Now at 20%, below the 12-month average of 35%

• $5.29 billion net exchange outflows in the last 30 days • $3.06 billion year-to-date outflows from spot Bitcoin ETFs

• Fear and Greed Index: 14, signalling extreme fear

• 57% of circulating BTC currently in profit

Volatility Compression Is Building Pressure

Bitcoin’s 10-day realised volatility has fallen to 20%, well below the 12-month average of 35%.

For institutional portfolios, Bitcoin’s volatility is often a feature rather than a flaw. It adds diversification and variance within multi-asset allocations. However, volatility that is too extreme becomes unmanageable, while volatility that is too low reduces tactical opportunity.

At 20%, BTC volatility is arguably near the lower bound of what institutions find attractive. Historically, such compression phases rarely persist. Volatility tends to mean revert, and when it expands, price typically follows.

For now, range trading dominates. Markets do not stay compressed indefinitely.

Liquidation Heat Map Points to Possible Upside Risk