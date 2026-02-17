What Did the Market Like?

1. Copper Earnings Beat Consensus

BHP’s copper division delivered earnings well above consensus expectations in 1H26. At a time when copper remains one of the most structurally attractive commodities globally, driven by electrification, AI infrastructure, and energy transition demand, this matters.

Copper remains the commodity “du jour”, and BHP’s asset base positions it as a core institutional expression of that theme.

2. Clear Guidance on Vicuna Copper Project

BHP provided defined guidance on the Vicuna copper project, located on the Chile–Argentina border.

Key highlights:

• 3% compound annual production growth through 2030, accelerating into 2035

• Stage-one production expected in 2030, two years earlier than market expectations of 2032

• Capital-intensive project (~$18bn total capex previously flagged), but earlier cash flow improves NPV

Bringing forward production materially enhances valuation metrics. Earlier cash flow means stronger net present value (NPV), and that’s precisely the type of update that drives re-ratings in mining equities.

3. Escondida Production Guidance Upgraded

At Escondida, BHP is guiding to 1.0–1.1 million tonnes of copper production in 2027 - slightly above market expectations.

Importantly:

• Diversifies copper production across assets

• Unit costs are trending slightly below prior expectations

• Supports medium-term earnings resilience

This strengthens BHP’s position as a diversified copper major rather than a single-asset story.

Asset Monetisation and Silver Streaming Boost Balance Sheet

BHP also announced a $4.3 billion silver streaming agreement tied to future production at the Antamina Mine. Combined with other asset sales and monetisation initiatives, total asset realisations could approach $10 billion.

Implications:

• Strengthens forward EBITDA profile

• Improves balance sheet flexibility

• Supports capital returns This is strategic portfolio optimization - recycling capital into higher-growth copper opportunities.

Strong Free Cash Flow and Dividend Support

BHP maintained a 60% dividend payout ratio, a robust outcome for shareholders seeking income in the absence of major M&A. With strong free cash flow generation and asset monetisation underway:

• Dividend sustainability looks solid

• Capital discipline remains intact

• Shareholder returns remain a core focus