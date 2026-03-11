Expectations shifted after the RBA’s communication suggested the meeting should be considered live, with a rate hike firmly on the table. The shift in sentiment was reinforced when Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser noted in an unscheduled podcast that rising energy prices were not a helpful development for monetary policy.

Previously, markets had expected the RBA to wait until May before tightening policy. That view was based on the upcoming flow of inflation data, including the February monthly CPI figures released on 25 March, the first quarter CPI figures due on 29 April, and additional employment reports before the May meeting.

However, the recent rise in inflation expectations in Australian bond markets has introduced a new sense of urgency and raised the question of why the RBA would wait.

Interest rate markets signal further tightening ahead

Swaps pricing offers further insight into market expectations. For the May meeting, markets imply around a 22% probability that the cash rate could be 50 basis points higher by that point.

This pricing could reflect two scenarios. One is that the RBA holds in March and delivers a larger move in May. The more likely interpretation is that the market expects a hike in March followed by a smaller probability of another move in May. Further along the curve, markets are pricing around 60 basis points of cumulative tightening by December, which would take the cash rate to approximately 4.45%.

If realised, this would leave Australia with a higher policy rate than most G10 economies. Aside from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, the RBA would be seen as pursuing one of the more aggressive tightening paths among developed market central banks.

Why traders continue to favour the Australian dollar

Several structural and market driven factors continue to support the bullish narrative for the Australian dollar.

• The market clearly likes the AUD. The Australian dollar is trending higher across multiple cross rates, with bullish breakouts seen against the yen, euro, pound, Swiss franc, Norwegian krone and New Zealand dollar. Pullbacks have been shallow and well supported even in a higher volatility environment. Momentum and trend, and aligning with market flows, are often strong signals for currency traders.