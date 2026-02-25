January CPI Print Keeps Inflation in Focus

Australia may not have a structural inflation crisis, but inflation remains above the preferred range of the Reserve Bank of Australia and continues to show signs of persistence.

The January monthly CPI print showed headline inflation rising 3.8% year-on-year. The trimmed mean measure, closely watched by the RBA as a gauge of underlying price pressures, printed at 3.4% year-on-year.

While the result was slightly firmer than market expectations, it broadly aligns with the RBA’s February Statement on Monetary Policy, where headline inflation was forecast to lift toward 4.2% in the June quarter.