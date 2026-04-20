Once again, though, the Committee will likely be divided as to the appropriate course of policy action.

At the March meeting, the FOMC voted by 11-1 to stand pat, and such a vote is likely to be seen again this time out, with only Governor Miran dissenting in favour of a 25bp cut. Other potential dovish dissenters, such as Governors Waller and Bowman, have noted a preference for further rate reductions in recent remarks, though both are likely to seek further clarity on the economic impact of conflict in the Middle East, before voting in favour of a rate cut.

Commentary Likely Little Changed

Meanwhile, in the accompanying policy statement, the FOMC are likely to repeat the relatively ‘boilerplate’ language that was used in terms of both the economic assessment, and policy guidance, last time out.

As such, the economy is set to be described as having grown at a ‘solid pace’, despite the recent downwards revision to the shutdown-impacted Q4 GDP report, with inflation still ‘somewhat elevated’, and unemployment ‘little changed’.

In terms of guidance, the statement should reiterate the Committee’s data-dependent approach to future decisions, while again noting that the impact of recent events in the Middle East on the US economy is ‘uncertain’. Were the Committee so minded, they may seek to elaborate on this, noting the potential for developments to create ‘upward pressure on inflation and…weigh on economic activity’, mirroring language used in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine around four years ago.